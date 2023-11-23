An evening bus service, which was withdrawn in Hucknall due to a lack of funding, is set to return

In February, TrentBarton announced the Connect evening and Sunday services would end from April 2.

The Connect service was threatened with the axe last year until Nottinghamshire Council stepped in with funding to keep it going.

But that funding ended in April and TrentBarton said it could not run the full service without the council support of around £150,000, meaning the services were cut.

The proposed return of the full Connect bus service has been welcomed

However, last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that funding from the scrapped northern leg of HS2 would instead be ploughed into improving local bus services.

Nottinghamshire is to receive £4.7m of HS2 cash for this, and Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors, who have been campaigning for the services to be restored, immediately called on the council to use some of this to re-instate the Connect services.

Now, the council has announced that it plans to use funding allocated from the Government to re-introduce the Connect evening service after Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member responsible for transport, confirmed he had been asked to consider Hucknall as part of the new funding.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (Con) welcomed the news, saying: "I am delighted he has listened, so thank you Neil.

"The decision has to clear the council scrutiny process and final proposals are being drawn up to show how the service will look.

"I will share the final details when they are published."

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West at the district and county councils, said: “We are delighted that our campaign has paid off.

"Ashfield Independent councillors like Ian Briggs, Lee Waters, John Wilmott and I have campaigned for the return of a full-time evening bus service.

“We have raised this issue time and time again and we are delighted that the council has listened.”

Coun Waters added: “Whilst replacing the gaps in provision left by a reduction in the Hucknall Connect service was a priority of all three Hucknall county councillors, I would like to pay tribute to the work of Coun Shaw in particular.

"He has been relentless in his campaign to help the estates across Hucknall he serves.