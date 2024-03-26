Bulwell bus routes operator to raise some fares from Easter

Bulwell bus service operator Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has undertaken its annual review of fares, which will see some prices change from this Sunday (March 31).
By John Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:46 GMT
Adult single fares remain capped at £2 as part of the Government-funded help for households scheme and adult and under-19 weekly and monthly Easyrider prices are also frozen.

In the city zone, an adult day ticket will increase to £5.30, while under-19 tickets will increase to £1.70 for singles and £3.20 for day tickets.

NCT is putting up some bus fares from Easter. Photo: Submitted
Grouprider tickets will increase to £8.50 and remains available to buy and use all day, every day with no premium price at peak times

Graham Chapman, NCT chairman, said, “Many bus companies throughout the UK are struggling and routes are being cut.

"In Nottingham, we have one of the best services in the country and in order to maintain the quality of service Nottingham is used to, we need some increase.

"I hope people will appreciate that many core fares have been frozen.”

