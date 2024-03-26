Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adult single fares remain capped at £2 as part of the Government-funded help for households scheme and adult and under-19 weekly and monthly Easyrider prices are also frozen.

In the city zone, an adult day ticket will increase to £5.30, while under-19 tickets will increase to £1.70 for singles and £3.20 for day tickets.

Grouprider tickets will increase to £8.50 and remains available to buy and use all day, every day with no premium price at peak times

Graham Chapman, NCT chairman, said, “Many bus companies throughout the UK are struggling and routes are being cut.

"In Nottingham, we have one of the best services in the country and in order to maintain the quality of service Nottingham is used to, we need some increase.