Set to launch on April 2, the new streamlined travel option will offer a more convenient way for passengers to travel around the network for less.

From next month they’ll be able to simply tap their bank card or contactless mobile payment device at the start of the journey and again at the

end, for £1.50 journeys when travelling within one of NET’s nine short-hop zones.

Tram users will soon be able to tap on and tap off for short-hop journeys. Photo: Submitted

NET first launched its contactless validation system in 2022, but up until now, anyone travelling within a short-hop zone could only benefit from the reduced rate of £1.50 when using a ticket purchased at the ticket machine within the zone they were travelling.

However, from next month, tram users will be able to use the new contactless validation system to pay for their short-hop ticket by tapping their card or contactless mobile payment device on the validator at each stop and again when they get off.

The new system only applies to journeys made within NET’s nine short-hop zones, and passengers must remember to tap off when completing their journey within the particular short-hop zone, or they’ll be charged for a full price single or day ticket.

Contactless travel for all other journeys outside of the short-hop zones will only need to be tapped once on the validator at the start of the journey.

Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer at NET said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the service we offer passengers and this marks a big step towards helping make travel even more convenient for tram users.

“Up until now, short hop travel tickets could only be bought through our ticket machine.

"However, now all passengers will need is their card or mobile payment device for quick and easy tap and go travel.

"It’s worth noting though that passengers looking to benefit from £1.50 short-hop travel will need to remember to tap on and off again or they’ll be charged for a full price single or day ticket.

"And, for those who are travelling outside the short-hop zones, they need only tap on once and the required fee will be deducted from their account at the end of the day as usual.”

In line with NET’s zero tolerance stance on fare evasion which came into force last year, anyone caught travelling without a valid ticket will receive a ‘no questions asked’ £70 penalty which, if left unpaid, could leave them liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000.

People who prefer to use a cash fare ticket will still be able to purchase a £1.50 short-hop ticket from NET’s ticket machines, alongside the new contactless payment option from April.

Andrew added: “The upcoming ‘tap on, tap off’ option is a new way of travelling for our passengers and we’d urge anyone who’s not sure of the zones or how to use the new payment method to get in touch.