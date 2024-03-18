Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The station will be closed from Tuesday, April 2 to Friday, April to enable Nottingham City Council to do some work to surfacing works to the road surfaces, as well as other sorting out other snagging issues.

The bus station will re-open on Saturday, April 6.

A council spokesperson said: “During the closure, the buses that usually serve the bus station will use alternative stops on their route.

Bulwell Bus Station will be closed for four days for repair works next month. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

“Please check with your operator to see where to catch your service during the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to your journey during these works.

"We've scheduled them during the Easter school holidays so as to hopefully minimise the disruption caused.”

Meanwhile, Transport Nottingham has announced that Nottingham and Nottinghamshire's young people’s ticket offer has been expanded, with Robin Hood 19-21 prices now available to buy as pay-as-you-go (PAYG) passes.

Nottingham City Nottinghamshire County Councils are working in partnership to deliver Nottinghamshire U22, a new ticketing price point on buses and trams across the county offering student prices to all under 22-year-olds.

The scheme aims to support all young people by improving access to travel for work, leisure and study.

Funding was secured by a bid from both councils to the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) – a grant from central Government to improve bus services across the city region.