Bulwell Bus Station now shut for three months as work begins on major revamp

The revamp is designed to make the bus station even easier for the public to use.

The work will see the installation of new bus shelters with three different types of built-in seating to provide a better waiting environment for passengers.

Existing bus stops on the north and south side of Vere Street will be relocated to the central island, to form a more efficient arrangement, which will provide better traffic flow for buses, and more space for pedestrians on the footpaths either side of the central island.

An artist's impression of how the new bus station will look

The station will also become more environmentally friendly and sustainable through solar-powered lighting and new greenery introduced in planters along the footpaths.

Nottingham Council said the scheme will have several benefits, including safer, energy-efficient passenger waiting facilities, improved accessibility for wheelchairs, multiple seating options catering for varying mobility needs and improved efficiency for bus operators, while the site will have a more welcoming environment.

Coun Audra Wynter, council portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, said: “This will create a much-improved gateway to Bulwell for those arriving by bus.”

“We hope this project acts as a catalyst for our Levelling Up bid for Bulwell while improving commutes and creating a better, more pleasant and greener bus station.”

During the closure period, services Orange 35,Yellow 68 and 69, Yellow 70 and 71, Brown 17 and Turquoise 79 and 79A will use temporary stops on Main Street and Bulwell High Road.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 20, and the station will reopen to the public then.

However, buses will continue to use the temporary bus stops for that weekend before services resume use of the station from Monday, April 23.

