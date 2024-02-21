Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The large holes have appeared on Highbury Road where it joins with Spring Road, leading to the Tesco Extra superstore.

Bulwell resident and former Dispatch reporter Denis Robinson said: "It makes me wonder how many car tyres have been damaged due to being driven over the holes.

"If the (Nottingham City) council don't have enough money to deal with potholes as bad as these, I think it is a very sad state of affairs.

"One of the holes poses a potential hazard for walkers as well as drivers because it is very close to the pedestrian crossing over Spring Road.”

Mr Robinson has raised the issue with Bulwell ward councillor, Coun Maria Joannou (Lab), calling for urgent action to repair the potholes.

Coun Joannou said: “We have a budget every year for road maintenance.

"We prioritise which roads need work to be carried out on, sooner rather than later.