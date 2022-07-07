Council to look at alternatives for Hucknall bus service facing the axe

The Dispatch revealed this week that service operators Trentbarton were planning to axe the service from September 4, citing a lack of passenger numbers.

A county council spokesperson said: “During the pandemic and into this year the Government have supported bus companies so that routes can continue to operate through the Bus Recovery Grant.

“This subsidy funding which is in addition to the £35,000 from the county council is coming to an end in September and Trentbarton have taken a commercial decision to no longer operate this route, as passenger levels have not recovered to a commercially sustainable level.”

Hucknall county councillors Lee Waters (left) and John Wilmott have both spoken out against the decision to stop the 141 service

Hucknall county councillors have been vocal in their opposition to decision to stop running the service with Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at Cinty Hall, and Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, both calling for Trentbarton to think again.

Coun Wilmott also claimed the county council had cut funding for the service – something the council says is not the case.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader and Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, started a petition against the decision to axe the service and raised it a full council meeting on July 7.

Gary Wood, head of transport and highways at the county council said: “The county council has not withdrawn the funding it was providing for this service.

"The decision to stop the service has been made by the bus operator due to the falling numbers of passengers and the fact the Government subsidy is coming to an end.

“The county council fully appreciates the strength of local feeling on how important this service is and we are, as a matter of urgency, exploring other options.

"As soon as this work has been undertaken, we will update residents with our findings.”

The 141 is one of four routes Trentbarton plans to stop running.