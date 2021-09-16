With Covid restrictions easing earlier this year, travel officers were reintroduced to the tram network from May to offer help and assistance to passengers and check tickets.

As a result, data gathered by officers on board has shown that levels of fare evasion fell from 25 per cent of passengers in May to five per cent in September.

As a further deterrent to fare evasion, for any passengers travelling without a valid ticket, pass or smartcard, the penalty fare notice will now increase from £50 to £70 from October 1.

Fare dodgers on the tram network will face tougher penalties from next month

These latest steps to further tackle fare evasion come as passengers can now use a range of methods to buy a valid ticket before they travel, including ticket machines at every tram stop, the Robin Hood Smartcard and the NETGO! app.

Tim Hesketh, Tramlink chief executive, said: “We are encouraged by the continued fall in fare evasion but five per cent is still too high and that is why we are increasing the penalty fare as a further deterrent.

“Fare evaders are a small minority but their actions take the city and our loyal customers for a ride, undermining the huge efforts and investment we are all making to get Nottingham and the local economy moving again.