First new electric buses ordered by Bulwell bus provider as part of £34m investment in zero emissions
The historic Trent Bridge Bus Garage, once home to horse drawn trams, now has a new zero carbon future as Nottingham City Transport (NCT), which operates the buses in Bulwell, orders its first electric single-deck buses.
Pelican Bus & Coach will deliver the first 12 electric buses to join the NCT fleet, which are expected to enter service in late 2023, while Zenobē, a leading EV fleet and battery storage specialist, will supply the charging infrastructure.
The 12 new buses, which are manufactured by Yutong, will be fully accessible, feature full electric air-conditioning, provide a quiet travelling experience with no engine vibration or noise and have free Wi-Fi and USB charging points on board.
Liam O’Brien, NCT’s head of engineering said, “Following a rigorous public procurement process and operational trials of several electric buses, Yutong Bus & Coach and Zenobe were a clear winners to deliver our first electric buses.
"The buses can do a full days’ operation on a single, overnight, charge, which is essential for ensuring we can keep them all on the road throughout the day, providing a better, cleaner service for our customers.”
Ian Downie, Head of Yutong UK at Pelican Bus and Coach said, “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have been awarded this contract to work in partnership with NCT and we look forward to supporting them on their zero emission journey.”
Steven Meersman, co-founder and director at Zenobe, said “We know that bringing 78 buses to the local area will have a huge impact on emissions and bring the city of Nottingham closer to its ambition of being carbon neutral by 2028.”