Pelican Bus & Coach will deliver the first 12 electric buses to join the NCT fleet, which are expected to enter service in late 2023, while Zenobē, a leading EV fleet and battery storage specialist, will supply the charging infrastructure.

The 12 new buses, which are manufactured by Yutong, will be fully accessible, feature full electric air-conditioning, provide a quiet travelling experience with no engine vibration or noise and have free Wi-Fi and USB charging points on board.

Liam O’Brien, NCT’s head of engineering said, “Following a rigorous public procurement process and operational trials of several electric buses, Yutong Bus & Coach and Zenobe were a clear winners to deliver our first electric buses.

NCT is taking delivery of 12 new fully electric buses

"The buses can do a full days’ operation on a single, overnight, charge, which is essential for ensuring we can keep them all on the road throughout the day, providing a better, cleaner service for our customers.”

Ian Downie, Head of Yutong UK at Pelican Bus and Coach said, “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have been awarded this contract to work in partnership with NCT and we look forward to supporting them on their zero emission journey.”