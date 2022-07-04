The 120 buses – the largest fleet of bio-gas double-deck in the world – have prevented more than 26,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide being emitted in the atmosphere, as well as reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by 180,000 kilograms.

Launched on Nottingham City Transport’s (NCT) Green 6 to West Bridgford and Edwalton route on July 4, 2017, bio-gas buses now run on three-quarters of double-deck services in Nottingham and have clocked up more than 15 million miles in service.

Bio-gas is produced naturally through anaerobic digestion, using food waste, farm waste and sewage.

Nottingham City Transport's bio-gas buses have now been working routes for the past five years. Photo: Nottingham City Transport

The methane emitted from the digestion process is captured, treated and turned into fuel and the use of bio-gas has enabled NCT to halve its diesel consumption from eight million litres to four million litres per year.

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT’s head of marketing said: “Happy fifth birthday to our bio-gas buses, which have played a significant role in improving air quality in Nottingham.

"Following £42 million of investment in low emission vehicles since 2017, our fleet emissions have been reduced by 90 per cent, demonstrating our commitment to reducing our environmental impact”.

Nottingham’s bio-gas buses were delivered in partnership with Nottingham City Council, Scania, Alexander Dennis and Roadgas, with part funding from the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

Twenty-three more bio-gas double-deck buses have been ordered by NCT, which will operate on its Brown, Orange and Lime line routes.