Available for one month only until February 29, school pupils will be able to buy a discounted under-19 six-month tram pass for just £120 - a saving of £67.50.

Or, for university or college students aged over 19, a six-month student season tram pass is available for £180 – a discount of £75.

Each pass provides unlimited tram travel for six months, and with the new discount, equates to just 66p a day for the under-19 pass and 98p a day for the student pass.

NET is offering six-months' discounted travel to students and school pupils. Photo: NET

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “We launched our discounted U19 academic pass last year as a way to offer an affordable travel option for school students, so they could get to school and into the city for days out with friends, cheaply and safely, with the option to use the pass on weekends too.

“After seeing such fantastic take-up from participating schools last year, we knew the demand was there.

"However, this year, we’ve decided to take it even further by making it even easier for families to support their children’s commute to school safely and affordably.

"Unlike previously when parents and guardians needed a special code from the school to purchase the pass through the app, the code is no longer needed.”

Following the success of NET’s discounted student academic year offer in September, NET’s new refreshers’ offer will give students another chance to access big savings for the remainder of the academic year.

Alison added: “Our fresher's campaign in September last year was a great success.

"Now, as students enjoy the chance to re-integrate themselves back into university life after the Christmas break, we’ve released a new deal so that anyone who missed out on the first offer gets another chance to benefit from cheaper tram travel.

“With tram stops serving both universities and key areas across the city, our network is a safe and reliable way for students to study and socialise.

"With these two new discounts, it’s never been easier and more affordable for students to enjoy everything that Nottingham has to offer.”

All discounted six-month student and under-19 pass holders may be required to provide proof of age when travelling.

Accepted forms of identification include school ID card, college or university cards, student cards such as TOTUM or UniDays or a photo of a passport or birth certificate.

The new six-month student and under-19 passes can both be purchased directly from the NETGO! App from now until February 29.

To download the NETGO! App, visit the Apple app store or Google Play.