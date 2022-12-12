Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator issues advice for stress-free Christmas travel

By following a few simple travel tips, NET says people can make the most of a frequent seasonal timetable, while helping the company keep services running on time during the busiest weeks of the year.

Jo Bentley, NET head of customer experience, explained: “The days and weeks running up to Christmas can be stressful as well as exciting, but travelling by tram to do some last-minute shopping, meet friends or for a night on the town needn’t be a hassle.

Advertisement

“One of the easiest ways customers can help us, and each other, is to wait for fellow customers to get off the tram before trying to board themselves.

NET are urging people not to overcrowd doors on trams and enable to service to keep running smoothly

"At the same time, standing well clear of the doors will help people to disembark swiftly.

“Once on board, if they are unable to find a seat immediately, moving down the carriage will help to free up space around the doors at the next stop and also make it much easier for people with wheelchairs, prams or buggies to get on or off.”

Advertisement

As many people will be travelling with their Christmas shopping, customers are also advised to keep bags or other bulky items secure and clear of the aisle, making sure they do not present a trip hazard or an obstacle for others.

Advertisement

What’s more, if a tram looks full on arrival at a stop, chances are that another will only be a few minutes away with more space on board, so it’s often worth waiting to catch the next one.

Jo added: “These simple steps represent good tram ‘etiquette’ at any time of the year, but during December they are more important than ever as we work together to provide a swift, reliable, and safe way to get around while the seasonal festivities are in full swing.

Advertisement