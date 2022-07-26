Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator launches new family ticket for the summer holidays

From now until until August 31, the new family ticket will mean that two adults and up to six children can travel together on the entire network all day at a discounted rate of £8.

Alison Sweeney, Tramlink head of marketing said: “We know families are facing a lot of pressure and different cost increases and we want to help where we can.

“Many families are feeling the impact of petrol prices, and as schools start to break up, finding affordable ways to get around this summer will only become more challenging.

NET has introduced a new family group ticket scheme for the summer holidays

“The tram is not only a green way to travel, helping Nottingham achieve its goal to be carbon natural by 2028.

“This new family ticket will allow a group of eight to travel for as little as £1 each and will mean more people can enjoy their summer and everything Nottingham has to offer.”

NET has also partnered with the Cash for Kids Big Day out and donated 25 family group tickets.

The campaign aims to help children who wouldn’t normally be able to have a day out during the school holidays.

Charlotte Walker, regional charity manager at Cash for Kids in the midlands said: “We’re really supportive of what NET are doing for families this summer.