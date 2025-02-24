Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator to close down its Nottingham travel centre next month

Tram operator to close down its Nottingham travel centre at the end of March

NET says the closure decision is in line with changing habits of its customers, with the money saved set to be reinvested into policing the network.

Allowing NET to provide a more digitally focused service, the upcoming closure follows feedback from NET customers about the way they now choose to buy their travel passes and tickets, with many customers stating they mainly used the travel centre for the Robin Hood card top-up machine – a service that can be done at ticket vending machines found at every tram stop.

The staff currently working at the travel centre will be based at the NET depot on Wilkinson Street, where they will support customers with their journeys over the phone, WhatsApp, email and online via the customer support hub.

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users looking to buy their passes or tickets will still be able to do so at the ticket machines located at each tram stop.

Alternatively, tickets and passes can also be purchased on the NETGO! App or via contactless payment using the lime green validators across the network.

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at NET, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can improve the service we provide our customers, and this upcoming travel centre closure is one of many ways we’re helping to do just that.

"The decision was made following feedback from our customers and the trends we’ve noticed surrounding how people now choose to buy their tickets and contact our customer service team.

"We’ve listened and taken their comments onboard, and this closure is a reflection of that.

“Over the past year we’ve also renewed our commitment towards reducing fare evasion across the network, and the upcoming travel centre closure provides the opportunity to support these efforts even further.

"The money saved from the closure will be reinvested into the network to fund additional policing, allowing us to reinforce our zero tolerance stance toward fare evasion and further increase safety across the network.”

The travel centre will close its doors for good at 5pm on Tuesday, March 25.

For those looking to speak to NET’s customer service team, help and information is still available via call or WhatsApp on 0115 8246060, or by emailing [email protected]