Hucknall and Bulwell tram services to be suspended overnight for maintenance works

From 10pm on Sunday, May 29, there will be no service between Highbury Vale and Phoenix Park and Phoenix Park trams will terminate at Bulwell and a taxi service will operate between Phoenix Park and Bulwell from 10pm.
There will be no impact on the Hucknall-Toton Lane service.
From 10pm on Monday, May 30, there will be no service between Moor Bridge and Hucknall and a taxi service will instead operate between Hucknall and Moor Bridge.
There will be no impact to the Phoenix Park-Clifton South services.
From 10pm on Tuesday, May 31, there will be no service between Old Market Square and Nottingham Station affecting all services to Hucknall and Bulwell.
NCT Navy and Green line buses will be accepting tram tickets and passes from 10pm that day.