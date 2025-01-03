Hucknall and Bulwell tram users can snap up big savings in January sale
Running from now until January 31, NET has reduced the price of its annual adult season ticket by £200, taking it from £725 to £525 – or just £1.44 a day.
This means that anyone using the ticket will benefit from 10 weeks of free daily unlimited tram travel due to the savings made.
Those looking to take advantage of the limited offer must purchase their ticket via the NETGO! app, where it will be available exclusively for customers.
Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “After a festive season of splurging, lots of savvy spenders look to the January sales to make great savings, so we want to give people the best deal possible and set them up well for the year ahead.
"If you use the tram to commute, shop or visit friends and family regularly, this is a great opportunity to save hundreds of pounds in 2025, while taking the stress out of travel.”
Last December, NET’s annual customer survey revealed that more than 90 per cent of locals would recommend the tram network to family and friends.
From January 6, prices of NET’s full range of tickets will also be increasing in line with inflation and the growing cost demands of running the network.
This will see an adult day ticket go from £5.40 to £5.50, and an adult single go from £3.30 to £3.40.
To find out more about all NET tickets visit thetram.net/tickets
