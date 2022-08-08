Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has replaced the track at the Hyson Green stop.
As a result, all stops between Wilkinson Street and The Forest have been closed for the past two weeks with buses will replacing trams looping between the park and rides at Wilkinson Street and The Forest.
Read More
Read MoreHucknall and Bulwell tram operator launches new family ticket for the summer hol...
It meant passengers coming from Hucknall and Bulwell were seeing approximately 10 to 15 minutes added to their journeys.
But the work is now done and NET tweeted: “The track works have been completed and we are running a frequent service.”