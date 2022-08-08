Hucknall and Bulwell trams running a full service again after track replacement works are done

Tram services are now calling at all stops again between Hucknall and Bulwell and Nottingham city centre after planned track replacement works were completed.

By John Smith
Monday, 8th August 2022, 8:28 am

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has replaced the track at the Hyson Green stop.

As a result, all stops between Wilkinson Street and The Forest have been closed for the past two weeks with buses will replacing trams looping between the park and rides at Wilkinson Street and The Forest.

Tram services between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham are now running normally again

It meant passengers coming from Hucknall and Bulwell were seeing approximately 10 to 15 minutes added to their journeys.

But the work is now done and NET tweeted: “The track works have been completed and we are running a frequent service.”

