Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has replaced the track at the Hyson Green stop.

As a result, all stops between Wilkinson Street and The Forest have been closed for the past two weeks with buses will replacing trams looping between the park and rides at Wilkinson Street and The Forest.

Tram services between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham are now running normally again

It meant passengers coming from Hucknall and Bulwell were seeing approximately 10 to 15 minutes added to their journeys.