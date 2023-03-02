Coun Dave Shaw and Coun John Wilmott met Tom Morgan, the new managing director of Trentbarton on his first day in the job.

A Nottinghamshire Council transport boss also attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting was held after Trentbarton announced it was axing all evening and Sunday services on the Hucknall Connect service.

Proposals are to be put forward to reverse planned cuts to the Hucknall Connect services. Photo: Google

The bus serves areas like the Ruffs Estate, Westville, the Welbeck Estate, Broomhill and Hazel Grove areas of Hucknall.

Residents have been up in arms about the proposed cuts with many saying that the cuts leave them unable to get to work and leaves them increasingly isolated and without a bus service when they most need it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trentbarton has said low passenger numbers is one of the main reasons the services are being cut.

Councillors also claim another reason is because the council has removed £150,000 of direct subsidy to the operator.

But, as your Dispatch reported last summer, the council always said that the initial funding phase would end in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In pleading for the reversal of the service reduction, the Hucknall councillors are to put forward a proposal for the council to subsidise the service on a further six-month trial.

Trentbarton confirmed it would do this if the £75,000 funding is made available by the council.

The Hucknall councillors have now written to transport bosses at County Hall to formally propose the measure.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, which is the area most affected by the cuts, said: “These cuts will have a devastating impact, especially on our estates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our proposal is a tiny fraction of the council’s total budget, yet will make a massive difference to so many people’s lives.

“Trentbarton admitted the service they have provided has been unreliable and that may be a reason for the lower than expected passenger numbers.

“We accept that their service has now improved considerably so on that basis – our proposal is entirely sensible.

"Residents on our estates will then get the chance to vote to keep their own bus service with their custom.”

Advertisement

Advertisement