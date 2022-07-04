Hucknall tram and Bulwell tram and bus users can cut costs with new travelcard scheme

The scheme, from Nottingham City Council, covers the whole of the NET tram network.

Additionally, the scheme can also be used on the city centre bus network which also covers Bulwell but not Hucknall.

The new scheme offers travel savings of up to 30 per cent, compared to paying by the day and the new travel cards are available with 20 or 50 individual days of travel on, which can be used as and when they’re needed across the Greater Nottingham area.

Commuters could save up to 30 per cent on travel costs with the new scheme

They can be purchased at the Nottingham Tourism and Travel Centre on Smithy Row in the city centre, or online here.

Once purchased, cards can be topped up at the travel centre, on the Robin Hood Ticketing app or online here.

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks at the city council, said: “We’re very aware of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on our residents and workers at the moment, so anything which can be done to support people at this time is really important.

“We also know that many commuters who use city trams and buses might have seen their working patterns change during and since the pandemic, with increased ‘hybrid’ models and days at home rather than the office.

"With this in mind, these new travel options save money at the same time as providing much-needed flexibility in terms of when they’re used.”

A spokesperson for the Robin Hood Network said: “With household finances under pressure, the ability to save up to 30 per cent on daily travel costs with Robin Hood Flexible Days travelcards will be a welcome and popular way to pay for travel on Nottingham’s award-winning public transport network.”

The Robin Hood scheme is part of Nottingham and Derby’s Transforming Cities programme.

Working in partnership, Nottingham City and Derby City Councils secured £161 million from the Department for Transport to invest in local transport infrastructure that will improve sustainable transport, support growth, and encourage more low carbon journeys.