Hucknall tram: New report reveals strong public support for network operator NET

Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has reported high levels of public support and satisfaction, with more than 90 per cent of locals stating they would recommend the network to family and friends.

The results were revealed as part of a survey conducted by behavioural science experts Mindfield Research, which featured 1,200 respondents from across a range of Nottinghamshire postcodes.

Further findings revealed locals’ perceptions of NET have improved, with public trust increasing by four per cent, and customers stating they were happy with the service provided, friendliness of staff and reliability of NET’s service.

Meanwhile 82 per cent of those who contacted NET customer services, rated their experience as good.

NET says a recent survey reveals a high satisfaction with its network for many. Photo: Submitted

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “We’re always really committed to ensuring we provide all our customers with the very best service and each year we conduct this study to help inform how we can make positive changes that will have a real impact.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see that public perceptions of the network have increased this year.

"The findings highlight just how much work we’ve put into improvements across the board, with the introduction of new ticket types and passes, as well as our renewed commitment to safety and reduced fare evasion through our zero tolerance campaign.

“As we look ahead to the coming year, we’ll be using the insights from the report to inform our upcoming activity.

"NET will always have the people of Nottingham at its heart, and it’s through important studies such as this, that we can keep on adapting and evolving in line with the needs of the wider city.”