Major Hucknall road to be closed in phases for four months from this summer

The section of Watnall Road in question runs from its junction from the A611 Hucknall Bypass to its junction with Nabbs Lane.

The closures, for work to reconstruct the existing footway and carriageway for development works, will run from June 24 to November 23.

Watnall Road will be closed, in phases, for four months from the end of June. Photo: Google

In the first phase, the road will be closed for 24 hours a day to north east-bound traffic from June 24 to October 24.

The second phase will see the road closed, again for 24 hours a day, to south west-bound traffic from October 24 to November 18.

The final phase will see the whole road closed from 8pm to 6am each day from November 18 to 23.