Taking place over two days on the weekend of May 18 and 19, the work includes improvements to the tracks and infrastructure at NET’s David Lane stop and forms part of a range of ongoing upgrades to enhance safety and reliability across the whole network.

During the two days there will be no service between Phoenix Park and Wilkinson Street and no service between Bulwell and Wilkinson Street.

To minimise disruption, a tram replacement bus service will run between Wilkinson Street, Phoenix Park and Bulwell Bus Station, also stopping near to the tram stops at Basford, David Lane, Highbury Vale and Cinderhill.

Trackworks will affect Hucknall and Bulwell tram services during one weekend this month. Photo: Submitted

Normal tram services are set to resume again on Monday, May 20.

Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, said: “We’re committed to providing a safe and reliable mode of transport for all our customers and these upcoming trackworks are a key part of that.

"This May, we’ll be replacing parts of the track around the David Lane stop and upgrading elements such as the critical point infrastructure at Highbury Vale, which helps to keep the network running smoothly.

“Our teams will be working hard to ensure these essential works will be completed on time, so we can resume normal service on May 20, ready for the working week.

"For those looking to travel over the weekend, our tram replacement bus service will cover much of the route affected and alternative travel arrangements can be made by using our park and ride services at either the Wilkinson Street or Forest tram stops.

“As always, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank everyone for their co-operation during this time.”

Further information about services affected by the upcoming trackworks can be found at thetram.net/planned-maintenance together with details of alternative travel arrangements such as tram replacement bus services.