More trains for Hucknall passengers from next month as services are restored

From December 13, the 4.58pm and 5.58pm services from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse and the 5.27pm service from Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham will all be back on the timetable.

Paul Barnfield, operations director at EMR, said: “In recent months, a dedicated team has been working hard to improve the reliability and performance of our services to allow us to reinstate a number of our regional services.

Three more services will be back on the timetable for Hucknall rail passengers from December 13