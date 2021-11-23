More trains for Hucknall passengers from next month as services are restored
Rail passengers will get an additional three trains stopping at Hucknall each day from next month after East Midlands Railway (EMR) announced plans to reinstate several regional services across its network.
From December 13, the 4.58pm and 5.58pm services from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse and the 5.27pm service from Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham will all be back on the timetable.
Paul Barnfield, operations director at EMR, said: “In recent months, a dedicated team has been working hard to improve the reliability and performance of our services to allow us to reinstate a number of our regional services.
“We have aimed to prioritise services which have been the most requested by our customers and local stakeholders while also being careful to ensure our timetable is robust, reliable and as cost-efficient to taxpayers as possible.”