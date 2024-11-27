Nightmare Hucknall roadworks on course to finish earlier still

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 15:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Roadworks on Watnall Road could now finish a day earlier than hoped, according to the construction firm carrying out the job.

Moreover, from Tuesday, December 3, road closures will be overnight only, meaning the misery of daytime closures at rush hours will finally be over.

C3 Construction said ealier this month that the works would finish on Saturday, December 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now, the firm says that, if the weather holds, they should now be done 24 hours earlier on Friday, December 6.

Road closures and road works on Watnall Road are set to end next week. Photo: OtherRoad closures and road works on Watnall Road are set to end next week. Photo: Other
Road closures and road works on Watnall Road are set to end next week. Photo: Other

A spokesperson said: “We are progressing well on Watnall Road and therefore have the opportunity to start the night closures sooner than expected – weather dependant.

"We have spoken with VIA East Midlands who have confirmed we can now start the night closures on the December 3 and be completed by December 6.”

Read More
Nottinghamshire Council Independents want to give borough and district councils ...

The roadworks, on the stretch of road between Nabbs Lane and the A611 roundabout where new houses are being built on the old Hucknall Town FC ground, have caused total misery and traffic chaos and left many drivers fuming and businesses in the surrounding area saying they have been left counting the cost of the impact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additional roadworks on adjoining roads have further exacerbated the problems.

However, the end is now in sight with C3 publishing a revised final week schedule as follows:

Tuesday, December 3, 8pm – install full road closure.

Wednesday, December 4, 6am – remove full road closure.

Wednesday, December 4, 8pm – re-install full road closure.

Thursday, December 5, 6am – remove full road closure.

Thursday, December 5, 8pm – re-install full road closure.

Friday, December 6, 6am – remove full road closure.

Related topics:Hucknall Town FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice