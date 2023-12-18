Nottingham City Transport announces Christmas timetables for bus users

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has announced its timetable changes for services over the Christmas period.

The bus operator provides services in and around Nottingham city centre, including to areas like Bulwell and Highbury Vale.

Timetables will run as normal up to, and including, Saturday December 23.

Timetable changes are then as follows:

Regular services

Christmas Eve: Normal Sunday timetable until approximately 8pm.

Christmas Day: No service.

Boxing Day: No service.

Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29: Saturday timetables, except on Navy 49 which will operate to Monday to Friday times.

Saturday, December 30: Normal Saturday timetable.

New Year’s Eve: Normal Sunday timetable until approximately 8pm.

New Year’s Day: No service.

Tuesday, January 2: Normal timetables resume.

NightBus services N4, N26 and N34

No NightBuses will operate on New Year's Eve

All three services will operate as normal up to and including the night of Saturday, December 23 into the morning of Christmas Eve.

N4 and N34 will then resume on the night of Tuesday, January 2.

N26 will then resume on the night of Friday, January 5.

University services

Navy 4 returns from Monday, January 8.

Orange 34 and 34C will run on weekdays only (apart from December 27 to 29 when there is no service) before normal service resumes on Sunday, January 14.

An NCT spokesperson said: “You are strongly advised to manage your Easyrider top ups taking into account our opening hours and the level of service we are running.

"Online and telephone top ups take up to three working days and are not processed when the travel centre is closed.

"Our call centre and travel centre are closed on December 23, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

"If you need travel adding to your card for between Christmas and new year, please top up by 2pm on Friday, December 22.

"If you need travel adding to your card for January 2, please top up by 2pm on Saturday, December 30.

“Tickets purchased through the NCTX Buses app can be activated immediately.”