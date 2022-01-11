East Midlands Railway said it is making a ‘small reduction’ to its timetable from Monday January 17 following higher staff absence rates and a decrease in customer demand.

The 3.27pm weekday service between Nottingham and Worksop and the 4.39pm service between Worksop and Nottingham – both of which would call at both Hucknall and Bulwell – will not run.

Paul Barnfield, operations director at EMR, said: “Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services.

East Midlands Railways services between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham are to be reduced

"At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.

“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling.

“These changes will be kept under daily review and we will make alterations if and when needed.

"In the meantime, I would ask our customers to check their journey before travelling by visiting our website, www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk."

Several other EMR routes will see services not running, including on the main line between Nottingham and London St Pancras.