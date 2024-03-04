Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at the Wilkinson Street stop just after 8am when a young male cyclist was hit by a tram.

Services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell were suspended as the whole area around the Wilkinson Street stop was closed off for a time..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just after 12noon on the day, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tweeted: “We are now running through to all of our destinations.

Trams were suspended after a cyclist was hit at the Wilkinson Street stop. Photo: Google

There will be some longer waiting times whilst we work on re-forming our service.

"We do apologise for any inconvenience from the disruption, and thank you for your patience.”

Chf Insp David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services were called to Wilkinson Street, Nottingham, around 8.05am today (Monday) following reports of a road traffic collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One casualty has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed for a short period while we worked with colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“We would like to thank motorists and tram users for their patience and understanding.”

Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, added: “We can confirm that around 8am this morning, tram services were temporarily interrupted between the city centre and David Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Emergency services were called to the scene, and a young male cyclist was later taken to hospital for treatment.