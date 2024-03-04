'Serious injuries': Young male cyclist in hospital after being hit by tram on Hucknall and Bulwell route
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at the Wilkinson Street stop just after 8am when a young male cyclist was hit by a tram.
Services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell were suspended as the whole area around the Wilkinson Street stop was closed off for a time..
Advertisement
Advertisement
Just after 12noon on the day, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tweeted: “We are now running through to all of our destinations.
There will be some longer waiting times whilst we work on re-forming our service.
"We do apologise for any inconvenience from the disruption, and thank you for your patience.”
Chf Insp David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services were called to Wilkinson Street, Nottingham, around 8.05am today (Monday) following reports of a road traffic collision.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“One casualty has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road was closed for a short period while we worked with colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“We would like to thank motorists and tram users for their patience and understanding.”
Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, added: “We can confirm that around 8am this morning, tram services were temporarily interrupted between the city centre and David Lane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Emergency services were called to the scene, and a young male cyclist was later taken to hospital for treatment.
“An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the incident, but we would like to thank all the emergency services involved for their swift and professional response.”