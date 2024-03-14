Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report, which surveyed 1,200 participants who use the tram network, also found that brand awareness in 2023 has increased by more than 10 per cent and now sits at 97 per cent.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “As a public transport operator it’s key that we understand how people are using our network, what their perceptions are and where improvements can be made.

"We’re delighted to see that so many people are engaged with NET – and with the rest of the survey’s insight, we can make any necessary adjustments to ensure we continue to offer the service that people need.”

Tram operator NET continues to score highly in satisfaction surveys of passengers. Photo: Submitted

The study, which is conducted annually, found that overall Nottingham’s trams are most popular amongst 18-34 year-olds who were most likely to use the network weekly.

This demographic is also more likely to use the app to purchase a ticket and are most likely to travel with season and weekly tickets.

There was a change in behaviour in the next age bracket, with 35-54 year-olds most likely to use park and ride, taking the tram for leisure and travel purposes on a monthly basis.

Alison continued: “With stops across the city, including each university campus, we’ve always been proud of the accessibility we offer young people and students, and it’s positive to see that they enjoy using our network too.

"Our limited discounted student season ticket offered during freshers week last year was hugely popular, showing how acts like this can really help our customers.”

The report also found that seven per cent more respondents that used the tram last year were purchasing season tickets, compared to 2022.

When asked why, 73 per cent of those said it was ‘due to traveling into Nottingham for work’.

Passengers who purchase a weekly tram ticket were significantly more likely than other ticket purchasers to say NET have friendly staff.

When comparing services, the tram rated higher amongst respondents than the bus in almost all categories, driven by younger, weekly users.

This is in comparison to last year, which showed that the bus was favoured over the tram.

Alison added: “During 2023 we launched campaigns such as our zero tolerance stance to fare evasion, to ensure that our trams remain a safe, reliable form of transport so it’s reassuring to see that this is paying off for our customers.

“Delving deeper into the survey, we also found that there is a general perception that trams are convenient, frequent and speedy, with monthly pass holders most likely to see the trams as good value for money.