Traffic and travel: Drivers warned of 30-minute delays on M1 due to animal on the motorway

Drivers are bering warned of delays on the M1, caused by a cow on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways say drivers face delays of around 30 minutes on the M1 southbound, between junctions 26 and 24.

This is due to an earlier incident caused by a cow in the road, which has now been cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the incident has caused a build up of traffic and delays for rush-hour drivers.

Elsewehere, at The Hill - Glapwell, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work on A617 The Hill both ways at Applecroft Close.