Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall and Bulwell tram services are back to normal after strike action was called off.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has confirmed that a revised payment offer has been accepted by GMB Union members, meaning that tram services will run as normal from today (Saturday).

This means that trams will be running across all of the network’s usual routes, including to the Forest Recreation Ground tram stop, where Nottingham's Goose Fair is based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at NET said: “After servicing Goose Fair for many years, providing a fast, cost-effective and reliable way to travel right to the event’s doorstep, we’re pleased to be able to continue this in 2024 now that a resolution has been agreed.

Tram services are running as normal again after strike action was called off. Photo: Submitted

“We will work to resume our normal service today (Saturday) which is wonderful news for people who want to attend the fair, as well as anyone else who relies on the tram to travel around the city.

“Goose Fair is one of Nottingham’s most celebrated events – often encouraging visits from people across the country – so it’s fantastic to be able to play our part in its success, showing people all that our city has to offer.

“Our goal has always been to come up with a resolution so we can get back to keeping Nottingham moving as soon as possible and after ongoing discussions we have been able to revise our offer to one that is satisfactory for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have done this through collectively developing a productivity plan with GMB Union representatives which will utilise business efficiencies, to help drive the additional percentage of funding required to make our renewed payment offer affordable to the business, while still offering an above-inflation pay increase.

“Although we had formulated substantial contingency plans for a reduced service that would have run in the event of a 10-day strike, these would have meant that we would not have been able to service Goose Fair, which would have been extremely sad for our city.

"It’s brilliant to share that we’ll be operating as normal during the event, meaning that we can service the expected high volume of people safely, and effectively.”