Tram times for Hucknall and Bulwell back to normal from this week after temporary reduction in services
Nottingham’s tram network will see a return to a full weekday timetable from Monday with trams from every three minutes in the city centre at peak times.
Earlier this month, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) announced it would be been running a Sunday timetable seven-days a week due to staff absences due to Covid.
The decision was taken to ensure a good service as Covid infections increased across the city.
But now, NET has confirmed on both its website and Twitter that normal weekday services will resume from Monday.
Steve Leyland, head of customer experience, explained in a post on the NET website: “Like many other transport operators, the latest wave of the pandemic had an impact on employee availability but as the situation continues to ease, we are pleased to be able to resume a full service.
“As an increasing number of people return to workplaces in the city with the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more customers back to the network.
“We would also like to thank them for their patience and understanding over the past few weeks and apologise for any inconvenience during what has proved to be a difficult time for many transport operators and other businesses.”