The decision was taken to ensure a good service as Covid infections increased across the city.

But now, NET has confirmed on both its website and Twitter that normal weekday services will resume from Monday.

Trams from Hucknall and Bulwell will return to a normal weekday timetable from Monday

Steve Leyland, head of customer experience, explained in a post on the NET website: “Like many other transport operators, the latest wave of the pandemic had an impact on employee availability but as the situation continues to ease, we are pleased to be able to resume a full service.

“As an increasing number of people return to workplaces in the city with the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more customers back to the network.