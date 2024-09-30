Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trams between Hucknall and Bulwell and Nottingham city centre are now running again but with extended wait times.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) says it is now running a full service again but with the continued delays and extended wait times,

Trams were unable to run between Royal Centre, and University Boulevard on the Toton Lane line, and Southchurch Drive on the Clifton South line earlier this morning due to power issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These have now been resolved but the knock-on effect is now passengers still face some disruption and extended wait times while services get back to normal.