UPDATE: Hucknall and Bulwell tram services running again with extended wait times
Trams between Hucknall and Bulwell and Nottingham city centre are now running again but with extended wait times.
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) says it is now running a full service again but with the continued delays and extended wait times,
Trams were unable to run between Royal Centre, and University Boulevard on the Toton Lane line, and Southchurch Drive on the Clifton South line earlier this morning due to power issues.
These have now been resolved but the knock-on effect is now passengers still face some disruption and extended wait times while services get back to normal.
