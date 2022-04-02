Watnall crash leaves man in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Detectives are seeking the public’s help as they continue with their investigations after reports of a collision involving a car and a man.

By John Smith
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:56 am

Officers were called to the incident in Main Road, Watnall, at around 10.07pm on Friday, April 1.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are currently thought to be life-threatening.

A 21-year-old man also sustained an injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital, although his injuries aren’t currently thought to be life-altering.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Watnall

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services quickly attended the scene and road closures continue to be in place in Main Road, between Holly Road and Stannier Way, in Watnall.

Diversions have been clearly signposted, although we’d urge drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

“An investigation is currently ongoing to establish exactly what happened, including checking CCTV footage.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, we’d ask that you contact police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have recorded dash-cam footage relating to the incident.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 790 of 1 April 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

