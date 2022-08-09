Amber extreme heat warning for Hucknall and Bulwell issued by the Met Office

The warning, which covers much of central and southern England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.

The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure positioned over the UK.

Temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30s Celsius for those within the warning area.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat

However, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.

Outside the warning area, heatwave criteria are still likely to be met for much of the UK, with temperatures widely into the high 20s Celsius with a chance of a few spots seeing temperatures into the low 30s.

Dan Rudman, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an extreme heat warning has been issued.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.