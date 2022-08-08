Hucknall and Bulwell set sizzle once more as temperatures soar again this week

The heat will build through the week, likely peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure.

Temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30s Celsius for central and southern areas of the UK.

However, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set and no weather warnings have been issued as yet.

Temperatures are expected to hit 35 degrees Celsius in Hucknall and across central England by Friday

Tony Wardle, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

"Temperatures could peak at 35C, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.

“Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day-on-day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures will be continued warm nights, with the mercury expected to drop to only around low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHAS) has issued a level three head health alert for southern and central England, which is designed to help healthcare professionals manage through periods of extreme weather.

The alert is in force from through to Saturday, with the UKHSA advising people to look out for vulnerable people, including older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”