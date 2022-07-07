In Hucknall and Bulwell, temperatures could reach 24 or 25 degrees Celsius before rising even more next week with highs of around 28 or 29 expected on Tuesday.

Alex Deakin, Meteorologist and TV weather presenter, said: “The strong July sunshine plus the high pressure squishing the air means that temperatures will be building through Sunday and Monday, likely to be over 30 Celsius (in some parts) and perhaps going up a notch further by the time we get to Tuesday.”

A hot and sunny weekend lies ahead for Hucknall

Matthew Killick, director of crisis response and community resilience, British Red Cross, said: “We’re all looking forward to enjoying some warm weather this summer, but it’s important to remember that heat can be very dangerous, especially for children, older people and those with underlying health conditions.