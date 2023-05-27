Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 600 people had died in the area by May 11 – up from 595 on the week before.

No more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll is unchanged at 1,082.

They are among 17,660 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

