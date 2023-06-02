News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Three more Covid deaths recorded in Ashfield and Nottingham

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 601 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 600 on the week before.

Two more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll now stands at 1,084.

They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.
A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.
Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested with more than dozen tablets believed stolen from Bulwell school

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.