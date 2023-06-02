Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 601 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 600 on the week before.

Two more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll now stands at 1,084.

They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.