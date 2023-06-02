Three more Covid deaths recorded in Ashfield and Nottingham
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 601 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 600 on the week before.
Two more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll now stands at 1,084.
They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.