First TV Dinners pop-up restaurant opens in London
Once diners are shown to their seat, they’ll be offered a menu of popular TV shows to accompany their meal.
The bespoke dishes, created by food scientist Dr Stuart Farrimond alongside Michelin-trained chef Sam Brotchie, have been designed with each programme in mind to provide the optimum level of enjoyment.
Together they spent multiple hours and tested dozens of recipes and possible flavour combinations to perfect the menu– with dishes designed to engage the senses.
If a ‘whodunnit’ fan favourite like Whitstable Pearl is selected from the crime drama section, diners will be treated to something devised to ‘evoke intrigue and concentration’.
The pairing would include the likes of complex (low GI) carbohydrates to provide sustained energy, aroma compounds to increase alertness and caffeine or dark chocolate to increase alertness, energy, and concentration.
Their main would feature fried chicken with a spicy tomato vodka sauce and salsa verde, or roasted spiced beetroot with walnuts and a herb sauce for vegetarians, followed by dark chocolate brownies for dessert.
While those who opt for entertainment and comedy will be served a mood-boosting menu designed to be shared, like laughter.
They’ll be given a pizza bun with mature cheddar cheese, apple and caramelised onion, with popping candy-infused lemon tart to finish.
Guests can choose a number of shows to watch, including new entertainment show, Battle in the Box, based on a hit Korean format, which sees pairs of comics and celebrities battle it out for pride, prizes and most importantly, floorspace.
Fancy a bite?
The ‘TV Dinners for U’ restaurant was created to mark the launch of UKTV’s new streaming service, U, and will be open to the public today [Wednesday 17th July] in London’s Holborn, with free booking.
Penny Brough, spokesperson for UKTV, said: “To celebrate the launch of U, we wanted to bring the range of content to the public through a culinary immersive experience.
“Given that the British public love a TV dinner it seemed the perfect match for this unique dining-viewing experience.
“And for those who aren’t able to get down to the event, hopefully it can inspire them to try out pairing food with their TV programme of choice at home.”
The TV Dinners For U menu pairings:
Factual & Real Life films
Main
Smoked salmon salad with a mint and lime dressing
Roasted beetroot salad in a mint sauce with fresh watercress (vegetarian)
Dessert
Dark chocolate mousse with a fresh mint garnish
Snack
Green olive skewers
Entertainment & Comedy films
Main
Pizza bun with mature cheddar cheese, apple, and caramelised onion
Baby spinach, basil and strawberry salad (vegetarian)
Dessert
Lemon tart with popping candy
Snack
Popcorn
Action & Adventure films
Main
Hot and spicy free-range chicken and fresh lime pickled salad with sweet chimichurri
Spiced BBQ mushrooms with a sweet, pickled scotch bonnet chimichurri, topped with lime zest (vegetarian)
Dessert
Dark chocolate mousse with candied chilli
Snack
A mix of lightly salted dry roasted nuts
Comforting Classics
Main
Roast ‘Sunday Dinner’ chicken with potatoes, carrots, gravy, and Yorkshire pudding
Roast mushrooms with potatoes, carrots, vegetarian gravy, and Yorkshire pudding (vegetarian)
Dessert
Tiramisu, topped with sliced strawberries
Snack
Bread and garlic butter
Main
Fried chicken with a spicy tomato vodka sauce and salsa verde
Roasted spiced beetroot with walnuts and a herb sauce (vegetarian)
Dessert
Dark chocolate brownie with raspberries
Snack
Rosemary olives
