If you ever feel like you’ve requested something weird at a hotel, take comfort in the fact they’ve seen a lot worse. Hotels.com has released their Room Service Report looking into requests from around the globe.

Almost 500 hotels took part in the research in a number of different countries including the United States, UK, France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Some of the stranger requests include ‘diet water’, a rice bowl for dogs and more. Another customer asked for boiled bottled water as well as a serving of bison and blowfish, which if not prepared properly, can be poisonous.

The report also found that room service use is on the rise globally. Around a third of travellers spend a minimum of £100 on their room service bill per night, without burgers the most popular item ordered.

Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, commented: “Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests. Whether it’s a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there’s a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill.”

Hotels.com top 10 weirdest room service requests