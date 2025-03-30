Meet the real-life Barbie, quirky designers and vintage fashion icons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet fashion-lovers and unique designers, including a real-life Barbie and a 1960s vintage enthusiast, in a brand new Shots! TV episode.

In the second of a two-part series, we take a look at vintage fashion lovers and unique clothing designers. In the episode, we meet a textile student upcycling her late grandfather’s clothes, a 1960s vintage-lover and a real-life Barbie who models her car, clothes and dream house. You can watch Caught on Camera: Quirky fashions and extraordinary designers part 2 to find out more.

In the episode, we meet the real-life Barbie, who is also a business owner from Lincolnshire. She has dressed in all pink for as long as she can remember, and had a collection of around 100 Barbie and Brats dolls.

She said that a lot of her clothes are inspired by dolls or celebrities like Jazmin Bean and Melanie Martinez, and by princess characters from her childhood. “Every time I see pink, it’s like my eyes just get drawn to it. Whether I’m shopping, or anything I could be doing.”

A textile student who didn’t want to throw away her late grandfather’s clothes has upcycled them into fashionable pieces. The student has transformed over 100 garments into trendy designs, and documented the upcycling process on TikTok. In the episode, we see video clips of her modelling the stylish new looks.

She said she didn’t want to throw her grandfather’s clothes away after he died, so she made them into something she could wear. By doing this, she could take a piece of him with her. She thinks it has helped with the grieving process, as she knows her grandfather would have loved it.

We meet a 1960s obsessed woman who owns a 70% vintage wardrobe and gets told that she looks like an extra from Austin Powers. The student from Liverpool, developed a love of the 60s style as a teen after being inspired by her favourite music artists, such as The Beatles, Cilla Black and The Rolling Stones.

She loves to wear go-go boots, velvet trousers and psychedelic stripes and gets her clothes from Vinted and Ebay, or sustainable and ethical shops.

