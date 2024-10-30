We're off-ski! Brits booking ski holidays sooner than ever

Keeping costs down is one of the main motivators when it comes to planning a ski trip this season | Club Med

Keeping costs down is the main motivator for almost half of skiers when it comes to planning their trip this season, as prices look set to soar to almost £2,000 per person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll, of 1,000 adults who have skied or snowboarded within the past four years, found other factors which influence their holiday destination include seeking out less crowded resorts (29%), the variety of slopes on offer (28%) and the overall size of the ski area (23%).

And while 90% are planning to hit the slopes again this year, 42% said value for money was a key priority, along with good conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those planning a getaway are willing to spend an average of £1,840 per person for a week-long getaway – a £381 increase from 2023.

And 36% are planning two or more trips this season.

Club Med

Key influencers on ski holiday decisions

Nicolas Bresch, managing director of Club Med for the UK, Ireland and Nordics at Club Med, which offers premium all-inclusive resorts in Val Thorens, Tignes and other locations, said: “Whilst it’s pleasing to see that the travel landscape is on its way to making a full recovery from the past few years, we acknowledge that a number of factors, such as rising inflation, are still a key consideration for travellers when planning their next ski holiday.

“Now more than ever, overall value for money and reliable snow conditions are vital when influencing skiers’ choice of destination and resort.”

Switzerland (30%) was the most popular location this season, ahead of France (24%), Austria (19%), Italy (18%), Canada (14%) and USA (9%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half (54%) are planning a holiday with their family, while 47% are just going with their partner.

Almost a quarter (24%) will go with friends, while 7% will embark on a solo trip.

It also emerged 56% had already booked their ski trip by September – a 30% increase compared to the same time last year.

While December is now the most popular month for skiers, with 38% planning to jet off during the festive month – up from 32% the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an increased effort to travel more sustainably and visit resorts which are sustainable, it’s

no surprise 67% look at the eco credentials of providers before booking their holiday.

Switzerland was the most popular location this season, ahead of France, Austria, Italy, Canada and USA. | Club Med

Environmental concerns and broader holiday experiences

Air pollution (45%) and plastic waste (44%) are perceived to have the most impact on the environment when it comes to international holidays, followed by energy consumption (37%), food waste (36%), and deforestation (29%).

There is a clear demand for people wanting to explore more than just skiing and snowboarding on their holiday, with 56% previously going on a winter sports holiday without taking to the slopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the release of Club Med’s annual ski report, Carving Out New Tracks: The Shifting Trends for 2024/25, Nicolas Bresch added: “As we approach the 2024/25 season we’ve seen a marked increase in travellers looking to book all-inclusive, with our research showing that 40% of skiers are opting for all-inclusive.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a reliable and valuable service that ensures ease and value for money for our customers, taking the stress out of ski holidays and leaving them to focus on making memories, both on and off the slopes.”