Car owners admit they treat their motor 'like a baby' | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Two in five motorists enforce a strict set of rules on their passengers, such as no smoking, no littering and no feet on the dashboard.

A poll of 2,000 drivers found 35 per cent admit to treating their vehicle 'like a baby' – banning the slamming of doors, muddy clothes and shoes.

Some just have an outright ban for fast food, but others draw the line at bringing food in the car altogether.

While others won’t even allow passengers to open fizzy drinks while the vehicle is moving.

It also emerged 48 per cent lovingly wash their car regularly, with 22 per cent going a step further by waxing or polishing it.

One in five want their car to look spotless every time they back it out of the driveway – both inside and out.

This research was commissioned by Turtle Wax’s to launch its 'You Are How You Car' campaign, which aims to highlight how you treat your car represents how you show up in the world.

Matthew Chapman, director of global portfolio for the car care company, said: “Drivers set rules because they care – not just about cleanliness, but about protecting something that’s a reflection of themselves.

“For many people, a car is so much more than just a way to get from A to B – it’s a passion, a project and a point of pride.

“Whether it’s keeping the paintwork pristine, upgrading the tech or splashing out on premium fuel, the emotional connection we have with our vehicles often drives us to spend far more than we realise.

“From personalised number plates to professional-level detailing, it’s clear Brits love treating their cars to the very best.”

Other way drivers keep their motors looking flawless include parking away from other vehicles (21 per cent) and never letting anyone else behind the wheel (19 per cent).

And for 41 per cent, cleaning the car even doubles up as a form of stress relief or therapy.

When their pride and joy is gleaming, 17 per cent feel relaxed, 14 per cent proud – and 10 per cent even say it boosts their confidence.

Jo Hemmings, behavioural psychologist, said: “Our cars, like our homes, are an extension of our own identity.

"If we like to look our best when socialising for example – or even just a trip to the shops – then the chances are, it’s the same people who present their car with an equal level of high standards.

“As with our homes, showcasing it to reflect our pleasure in living in it, as well as representing our personality, the same can be said about the condition and appearance of our cars.

"It’s also about impression management - a pristine car says something about the way that we live and what we’d like others to think about us.

"It speaks of efficiency, organisation, enjoyment and self-respect.”

To pamper their car further, 23 per cent have taken photos of it, while 19 per cent have given theirs a nickname, according to the findings conducted by OnePoll.com.

And 19 per cent admit they’ve avoided giving someone a lift – purely to prevent their car from getting grubby.

Matthew Chapman from Turtle Wax added: “It’s not just about protecting the car’s appearance – it’s also about safeguarding its value.

“Whether it’s paying extra for ceramic coating, refusing to eat or drink in the car, or insisting that passengers ‘mind the doors’, these little rituals all add up to a clear message: this car matters as it is a reflection of me.

“Ultimately, it’s about more than just paintwork and polish.

“The lengths people go to in order to protect their cars reveal a sense of pride, identity and emotional investment that’s hard to match.”

Are you in need for control and calm or are you a creative, free-spirited mind | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Top 10 ‘car rules’

No smoking No rubbish left behind No feet on the dashboard Everyone must buckle up before moving No slamming the doors No muddy clothing No food or drink in the car No eating fast food No opening fizzy drinks Wipe shoes before getting in

What your car says about you according to behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings:

A Pristine Interior - a need for control and calm: If your car is spotless inside - no crumbs, no clutter, even the dashboard gleams - it often signals someone who yearns for control, order and mental clarity. You’ll likely find a clean environment calming and use that to deal with external stress. It can also indicate conscientiousness and pride in personal standards.

Firm Passenger Rules - strong boundaries and assertive: If you ask people to clean their shoes, ban food and drink and are strict about no door slamming for example, you are likely to be assertive, self-aware and value respect for your space. You take ownership of your environment, whether that’s your home, your workspace or your car.

A Messy Car Interior - a creative, free-spirited mindset: If your car is chaotic and you’re totally fine with that, it suggests a personality that leans toward spontaneity, creativity and maybe a disorganised approach to life. You often value experiences over aesthetics and may prioritise emotional connection over outward appearances.

A Gleaming Exterior - image-conscious and socially aware: If your car is always washed and waxed with spotless windows, you're likely to be image-conscious and attentive to how you're perceived. You value first (and subsequent) impressions and see your car as an extension of your personal identity. You may also have a competitive or status-aware streak.

No Rules at All – easy-going, possibly reckless: If your passengers can eat, drink, play loud music and travel in muddy clothes, you probably prioritise comfort and connection over control. You might be open and flexible, but there’s a chance that your slapdash approach might spill over into carelessness.