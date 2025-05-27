The Barista Sublime hasn't been this cheap since November | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Amazon deal slashes the L'OR Barista Sublime pod machine to under £50 – with top-tier features at a budget-friendly price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This premium coffee pod machine is better than half price at the moment, if you can catch a deal on Amazon this week.

The L'OR Barista Sublime machine normally costs £109.99, but Philips-owned L'OR has discounted it down to £48.99 on its Amazon page, and that's close to the best price we saw during last year's Black Friday madness.

Back in November, the sale brought the price down to just £45 for the machine and, according to price tracking software, it has spent the rest of the time between £105 and £60 - so this is the first time it's dipped so low.

With a twin-spout system, it's ideal for couples | Amazon

It's a 55% discount over the RRP for the Barista Sublime, a machine with a double spout system, which means you can brew up two espresso drinks at the same time.

It also has a capsule detection system built in, so it will recognise the capsule size and adjust its pressure automatically.

It's by no means the cheapest coffee pod machine on the market at the moment, that crown would go to the Tassimo Style Friendly at just £34.99 - but it's a premium pod machine for a bargain price, and very few on the market have the smart features or that double spout.

The capsule detection system is a handy thing | Amazon

It doesn't come with any pods at that price, but there is an offer we found on a machine with 50 capsules for £68.11. And you might be able to pick up some cheap pods on the Amazon Daily Deals page.

This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it'll be available for. But bear in mind, it might be the last time the price dips this low until Black Friday. So if you want to treat yourself to one, this could be your best chance for a while.

📱 One small habit = 53% better results with weight loss jabs

Using Wegovy or Mounjaro? The biggest difference might come after the injection.

💡 With Voy, people who log weight weekly or message a coach can lose up to 53% more. Their app offers expert coaching, tracking and medication access where appropriate.

👟 It’s built for real life – just a few minutes a week. Check your eligibility here to get started.