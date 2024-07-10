Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall were convincing nine wicket home winners against Nottinghamshire Premier League bottom club Radcliffe-on-Trent on Saturday.

Captain Sam Johnson said: “It was a good performance and a good way to come back after a disappointing result from an originally pretty good position the week before.

“We need to bounce back and I thought we did that.

“All three of our batters batted nicely and finished the game off with what looked like relative ease, which is pretty rare in Premier League cricket.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Blatherwick - scored 77 not out for Hucknall.

Put into bat, Radcliffe were out for 165 in 45.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Momin Waqar (34) and Jacob Taylor (51 not out) were their only batting successes with Connor Ramm claiming 3-23 from 10 overs for Hucknall.

Hucknall then cruised to 167-1 in 30.5 overs.

Openers Harry Franklin (32) and Daniel Blatherwick (77 not out) opened with a stand of 83 and then Archie Moore joined Blatherwick to see them over the line with an unbeaten 40.

This Saturday Hucknall head for Plumtree, who won at Welbeck for a second time this season last weekend and Johnson said: “Plumtree away is a game you look for on the calendar when the fixtures come out.

“Whenever I have played there it's been tough, nothing has come easy there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a really dangerous, talented side and they've got matchwinners from one to seven or eight with the bat and a good bowling attack as well.

“They have won their last three in the league and are in really good form. So if we turn up at anything less than 100 per cent then we are in for a rude awakening.

“We need to keep our decent form going and stay right among it.

“If someone had offered us fourth at this stage of the season before the start we'd have taken it and it's now up to us to try to hammer it home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday Hucknall exited the NCB Premier League Twenty20 Cup after a six wicket setback at Wollaton.

Choosing to bat, Hucknall were bowled out for 134 with five balls to spare, Sam Johnson hitting 30 before being run out, Sam Humphries taking 3-29.

Kiel Van Vollenhoven's 59 then led Wollaton to a winning 137-4, Abdullah Tahir ending on an unbeaten 26 with two wickets apiece for Sam Mycock and Connor Ramm.

“It was disappointing to lose but there wasn't loads in the game,” said Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt we were 15-20 runs short with the bat which would probably have put us as favourites.

“As we didn't get that we were always slightly behind, though I thought we were pretty good.

“Both teams were missing three or four players from their best XI when everyone is available and maybe that showed on both sides.

“We just didn't quite play as well as them, which wasn't due to a lack of effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad