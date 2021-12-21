Kieran Wells has returned to Basford United.

Wells needs no introduction to the United faithful having played a huge part of the side that gained promotion from the Northern Premier League South Division in 2018, scoring 17 times after joining midway through the season.

On his arrival, he said: “It it’s a great feeling to be back to the hometown which carries a lot of history and memories from both personal and football point of view.

“I’ve obviously played at - and against - Basford for several years now since I left the first time round and I’m now as eager as ever to get going again.

“The fans will remember me from when I was last here and what I can do,” he added.

United boss Steve Chettle added: “I’m delighted to have Kieran back with us. Obviously, he’s been with us before and will be very well-known to the fans and some of the players, too.

“I’ve known of Kieran for a while but never worked with him. However, I think we’re all aware of what he can bring; his experience, enthusiasm, style, and everything else that he can bring to our football club at the minute.

“He’s a character and knows the league very well,” added Chettle. “He’s played at this standard with two or three other clubs, including his time here before.