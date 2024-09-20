Nuno Espirito Santo watches on at Anfield on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo was full of praise for his players after their historic win at Liverpool on Saturday.

It was the first time in 55 years that Forest had won at Anfield, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s stunning winner doing the damage in the second-half.

And Santo said hard work was the key to the win.

He said: “Realising Liverpool are such a good team it required a lot of effort from the players, the organisation, tackling and the covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The only way to achieve anything here is if you are organised and do everything that you can.

"When you start the way we started with our wingers, Neco Williams and Elliot Anderson - all the effort of them tracking Liverpool's full-backs it is a lot of energy.

"The team needed fresh legs and they played well.

"We are working hard and it is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop.

“‘With the defensive task today, [covering] the inside runs of the full-backs, it is impossible to do all day. We knew we had to make subs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They came in to impact the game, which was good. The team needed fresh legs and they played well.

"Overall we knew how hard it was going to be today and it was about taking our chance at the right moment and we did that. At half-time we were trying to correct some things that we saw. Van Dijk was breaking into spaces too many times.

"Alex [Moreno] had a hard task going one-v-one up against Salah but I think he did well. But when he finished he was really tired!

"James [Ward-Prowse}, he pretty well managed the game, holding his position, he has great knowledge of the game. Now we are in the process of giving him the idea of the team but he understands it very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard and it is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop.

"We are very happy. Many of our fans weren't even born when we last won here, they know how hard it is to play here. We are proud of the work of the players, they worked very hard.”

Forest will next be in action next Sunday when go to unbeaten Brighton.