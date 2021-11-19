Date change for Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town have a new date for their away trip to Tranmere, where they will be looking to complete the double after the recent 2-0 home win. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The contest was originally set to be played on Saturday 12 March 2022.

The Stags last played away at Prenton Park in a 1-1 draw in March 2021.

A Stephen Quinn goal after 76 minutes ensured Mansfield left The Wirral with a point.

Ticketing information for the fixture will be made available in due course.