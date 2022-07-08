Hucknall Town FC boss says he 'believes' in his players as squad takes shape for new season

Andy Ingle (inset) is shaping his squad. The side will initially play home games at Watnall Road but will swap to their new ground in October.

The Yellows are preparing for an assault on Division One of the United Counties League under Ingle, who took over from Andy Graves after his departure following playoff heartbreak last term

And now he has offered an insight into work off the pitch to shape his squad.

He said: "To be honest it hasn't been that difficult. Watching games prior to getting the position and knowing some of the players helped and after speaking to every individual before we got to pre-season, that gave me a little insight into their thoughts and that helped a lot."

Town’s squad so far is:

Goalkeepers:

Louis Kinnerly, Jake Pearson.

Defenders:

Aaron Short (captain), Oliver Brown, Cayne Maxwell, Jordan Phillips

Midfield:

Joe Ashurst, Jamie Crawford, Aaron Lamb, Sam Simms (vice-captain)

Forwards:

Craig Westcarr, Joe Butler

New signings:

Morgan Bell (midfield/forward), Callum Clarke (defender), Kieran Knight (forward).

Those at the helm are currently looking for four other potential additions to the playing staff.

The squad members are now being put through their paces in friendlies, which kicked off on Wednesday night away at nearby Eastwood CFC, which resulted in a 3-0 win for the Yellows.

The goals all came in the second half from Joe Butler on 48 minutes, Aaron Lamb on 73 and Jamie Crawford ten minutes from time.

The matches continue at home against derby rivals Linby CW at Watnall Road on Saturday, July 9, (3pm).

Remaining scheduled figures are at home against Wirksworth and Cromley on July 13 (7.45pm); home against Shirebrook on Saturda y July 16 (3pm) and away at Redcar Town on Saturday July 23 (3pm).

A week later the league campaign kicks off away at Holwell Sports (4.45pm, Saturday July 30).

And former reserves boss Ingle went on to speak about the chemistry between himself, existing coach Phil Henry and ex-player Michael ‘Bano’ Banister.

"Myself and Phil have spent some hours together talking through the changes and where to go with it,” he said.

"I'm pleased to say we have had each other smiling at the prospect of it all. Mick (Bano) has the enthusiasm and he is very keen to help us pass that message on to the players.

"For him, it's his journey to learning more, as it is also for myself and Phil. Regardless of how long we have been involved in football, you're always learning from each other. The lads are keen to push on and a bright happy group is very important. I'm seeing that already in training.”

Ingle has managed to retain the majority of last season's squad and added: "I do believe in the players we have retained.

“With certain changes being made, in terms of how we can get the best from those existing players, plus bringing in additional players to create some depth and competition, the key to it all will be our long-term player development and recruitment as we evolve as a team.

"Hopefully the supporters will see some difference in our style of play. It has to have balance and we want to be more free flowing and get on the front foot quickly.

"But we must also be able to recover quickly out of possession and regain control of a game.

"Technically I like my teams to pass the ball well and quickly and, of course, to finish chances created in style."

The coaching team will soon make decisions on trialists ahead of the start of the new season on July 30.

Ingle added: "We need to start well, maintain standards and above all strive for consistency. We must never give in no matter how hard it gets. If we do all that then the real answer will be clear come the end of the season".