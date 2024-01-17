Hucknall Town to strengthen forward department as boss Reece Limbert demands his side be more clinical

Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert said his side need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to get off the bottom of the UCL Premier North.

Hucknall Town v Deeping (claret)

And he is actively looking for reinforcements for their forward department ahead of Saturday's trip to Wisbech Town.

Hucknall rarely looked like scoring in last Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Deeping Rangers and Limbert said: “Going into this weekend and the rest of the season we are going to have to be more clinical.

“We are creating chances but we have to make sure we put the ball into the back of the net.

“We can't be going into games like last weekend needing three or four goals to win a game, especially if we are struggling to keep clean sheets.

“We need to be more ruthless going forward. That has to be our main aim between now and the end of the season if we are going to turn things around.

“We are looking to strengthen in the forward department.

“I can't confirm as of yet whether there is anybody close to being over the line, but we are exploring a few options.

“In terms of what I am doing, what the players are doing and the coaching and management team and all the people at the club, we are doing all we can in terms of signing players, in terms of match preparation, in terms of what we do on the training pitch and all the effort the players put in on the pitch.

“I can't fault anybody. We are doing our utmost to turn things round and will continue to do that for the rest of the season.”

On last weekend's defeat, he said: “It was a difficult game and obviously a disappointing result.

“We are never pleased when we don't get the win but we always knew Deeping would be a difficult side as they are in the top eight and pushing for play-offs.

“They are hard to break down – they don't concede many goals.

“They were physically dominant throughout and defended really well, so all credit to them.

“We were always up against it when we conceded in the first four minutes and then conceded a second 10-15 minutes later.

“Trailing 2-0 fairly early on doesn't help your chances when you are down there at the bottom fighting.

“Having said that, the lads have given everything for the cause. We are doing whatever we can to try to change the fortunes of the football club.

“We do appreciate that the games are slowly starting to get ticked off and they are limited now, but I can't fault the lads for their effort, work rate and desire.

“They are doing everything that they physically can to change our fortunes.

“Going forward we will continue to do that to hopefully get some good results and pick up some points.”

On Saturday they head for 10th-placed Wisbech and Limbert said: “It will be a long journey and a long afternoon for us in terms of travelling.

“But we are hoping we can put on a good performance and pick up some points along the way.

“It will be a difficult test. I have said it before, every game in this league is difficult whether you're playing the team at the top or one of the teams that are in ands around us at the bottom.

“We have to earn the right to be on the pitch, compete and challenge for a point or three points.

“We are going into it with a fairly full strength squad, though Joe Ashurst is unavailable due to him and his partner expecting a baby this weekend – and I wish them all the best with that.

“While he will be missed we do have players who can come in and be confident of doing a job in the midfield for us this week.

“Ayleal Dill will have a late fitness test to see if he has recovered from his hamstring strain the other week at Skegness.